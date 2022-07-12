Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Actors' Equity & Local USA 829 Take PARADISE SQUARE to Court for $350,000

Paradise Square recently announced that the production would conclude its run on Sunday, July 17.

Jul. 12, 2022  

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Actors' Equity and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 are taking Paradise Square to court for $350,000 in owed benefit contributions, wages and other fees.

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, is taking legal action against Paradise Square after winning more than $150,000 in unpaid wages and benefits in arbitration, but not yet receiving any of the award for the impacted designers.

Paradise Square failed to keep up with a payment schedule set up as part of a settlement agreement with Actors' Equity in May, and the Equity is now separately seeking $189,877 in unpaid union dues and benefit fund contributions and interest.

Paradise Square recently announced that the production would conclude its run with the 3:00 pm matinee on Sunday, July 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. At the time of closing, the production will have played 23 previews and 108 performances. Paradise Square was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, with star Joaquina Kalukango receiving the Tony for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

In a statement, Carl Mulert, the national business agent for Local USA 829, shared, "Since opening, the producers of Paradise Square have touted the incredible work of the Designers, artists, and professionals both on and off the Barrymore stage...Yet, prior to announcing the production's close, the producers have known for months that they owe the Designers and Assistant Designers who have built the world of Paradise Square thousands upon thousands in unpaid wages and benefit contributions. Now that the production is closing, who is being stiffed? Our members."

If full payment is not made by December 1, 2022, the production rights, owned by the producer, will to be transferred to four of the designers at the center of the suit: scenic designer Allen Moyer, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Jon Weston.

