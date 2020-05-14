The Joyce Theater Foundation announced today new programming for its Bring Dance Home collection of curated digital performances, interviews, podcasts, film, and classes aimed at bringing dance-loving audiences together from the comfort and safety of their own home. Additions include tap sensations Dormeshia, Derick K. Grant, Jason Samuels Smith, and Camille A. Brownsaluting National Tap Dance Day and the birthday of Bill "Bojangles" Robinson. And, two acclaimed films celebrating the life and legacy of August Bournonville. While access to all of The Joyce's online resources is free, gifts of any sizeprovide crucial support to The Joyce's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape.

JoyceStream, a selection of full-length performances available weekly from artists and companies from current and past Joyce seasons, currently features two works by Cuban flamenco star Irene Rodriguez, available through May 15. That same day, Friday, May 15 at 7pm, The Joyce will begin streaming the Stephen Petronio Company performing its topical and provocative American Landscapes along with an artist talkback between Stephen Petronio and Joyce Theater's Director of Programming Aaron Mattocks. American Landscapes will be available through May 22.

The Joyce Theater celebrates National Tap Dance Day with the artistic directors of the Tap Family Reunion, an annual program created to honor the special day which also marks the birthday of tap legend Bill "Bojangles" Robinson. Streaming for 24-hours beginning at 5pm on Monday, May 25 will be Dormeshia's critically acclaimed And Still You Must Swing, featuring performances by Dormeshia, Derick K. Grant, Jason Samuels Smith, and Camille A. Brown. There will be an Artist Talkback on Monday, May 25 at 6pm.

In honor of visionary ballet master August Bournonville, The Joyce will stream two short films by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Signe Roderik. Beginning Friday, May 29 at 5pm, The Art of Silence will be available for streaming through Monday, June 1. This 27-minute film looks at character dance as a key element in classical story ballets, with leading Bournonville expert and Royal Danish Ballet dancer Morten Eggert as guide. In Danish with English subtitles.

From Monday, June 1 at 5pm through Thursday, June 4 at 10am, Roderik's When I Dance will be available for streaming. Through the eyes of pre-teens Ella and Sylvester, two of the Royal Danish Ballet School's rising stars, the 35-minute When I Dance offers audiences an inside look at the world of ballet from a child's perspective. In Danish with English subtitles.

Offering a behind-the-scenes peek, The Joyce's highly-rated podcast Still Spinning features in-depth conversations with artists across all genres-from tap dancer Ayodele Casel to Kuchipudi dancer Shantala Shivalingappa, to choreographer Pam Tanowitz, in-demand dance maker Camille A. Brown, and New York City Ballet superstar Sara Mearns. For those looking to get on their feet and in on the action, The Joyce has rounded up online dance classes from Anna Teresa de Keersmaeker, Kate Wallich's Dance Church Go, Paul Taylor Dance, and more.

As the crisis continues to unfold, the safety and well-being of the community is The Joyce's first priority. In accordance with Governor Cuomo's directive to limit gatherings, The Joyce has had to cancel several engagements. Please visit www.Joyce.org for the most up-to-date schedule of performances. A reminder that while access to all of The Joyce's online resources is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape.





