Josh Lamon to Play Divine in DISHIN' WITH DIVINE Industry Readings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Death Becomes Her star Josh Lamon will lead a private, by-invitation only industry presentation of Dishin’ With Divine, a new play written and directed by Donnie (Make Me Gorgeous!). Presentations take place Friday, April 4 at 12PM and 4PM at Ripley Grier Studios, NYC.

Lamon, who has also been seen on Broadway in The Prom, will step into the heels of one of the world‘s most beloved drag artists and film stars, Divine. In this hilarious and touching new one-man play about the star of films including Hairspray and Pink Flamingos, audiences will meet the man behind the dress, Harris Glenn Milstead, as he relives the ups and downs of his remarkable career, cut short at only 42 years of age.

For the April 4 presentation of Dishin’ With Divine, stage directions will be read by Darius Rose aka Jackie Cox. Visceral Entertainment is General Manager. Becky Abramowitz is Stage Manager.

“Divine said ‘I am an entertainer, an actor, not a drag queen. My favorite part of dressing in drag is getting out of it. Drag is my work clothes. I only put it on when someone pays me to.’ I found that statement interesting. That’s what drove me to delve as much as I could into Harris Glen Milstead’s life, which included Divine but not exclusively”, says creator Donnie. “He was a son, a friend, a lover and yes, an actor, entertainer that just happened to be outrageous and whom the press called, ‘The First Lady of Trash Cinema.’ I want the audience to get to know what made Harris tick - what talent John Waters saw and what as People Magazine coined, ‘The drag queen of the century’. I love writing shows that explore gay icons and how they succeeded.”

Actor and stage managers are appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

About Josh Lamon

Josh Lamon (Divine) is currently featured as Stefan in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. Previously, he originated the role of Sheldon, and performed the role of Barry in the Tony Award nominated musical The Prom; and was seen in the Tony Award nominated musical Groundhog Day, where he originated the role of Buster, the town mayor and keeper of the Groundhog, Phil.

He is most known for his other scene stealing work on and off-Broadway in such hits as Finding Neverland (original cast), Hair (both the original revival cast and the 2011 ‘Summer Of Love’ company), Into the Woods (opposite Amy Adams, Donna Murphy and Denis O’Hare), Little Miss Sunshine (James Lapine and Bill Finn) and his acclaimed performance of Richard (aka the Fat Nurse) in City Center’s revival of A New Brain starring opposite Jonathan Groff and Ana Gastayer. Ben Brantley called Josh’s work a “breakthrough performance”.

Josh has also been seen on such hit shows as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Blacklist,” “30 Rock,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and playing Craigory on Hulu’s Deadbeat. He is also in the feature film, Here Today directed by Billy Crystal. Currently Josh is developing his first original musical Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher: Murder She Wrote Live! with his co-writers Keith Varney, Kevin Zak and Phillip Taratula. The piece is being directed and choreographed by Dan Knechtges (Spelling Bee, Xanadu, Lysistrata Jones). @joshlamon

About Donald "Donnie" Horn

Donald "Donnie" Horn (Director / Playwright) (he/him) is a playwright, author, historian, LGBTQ leader, director, documentarian, activist, set designer, and producer. He founded triangle productions! in Oregon in 1989, now entering its 34th season. Donnie has been the driving force for the company since the beginning opening two theatre venues, touring shows, writing over 23 books including “The Life and Times of Kenneth/Kate – US,” the basis for Make Me Gorgoeus, and 22 plays and musicals including ’69-The Sexual Revolution Musical to the award winning Make Me Gorgeous! (Off Broadway at Playhouse 46).

Donnie is also working on “The Umbrella Project” a multi-year project gathering, documenting, and securing Oregon's vast LGBTQ history. His motto is, “History needs to be seen and presented as it was, not how we wish to remember it.” In 2021, he and his theater company, triangle productions!, received the second highest award from the State of Oregon - Oregon Heritage Excellence Award for his multi-faceted “Darcelle Project” which included spearheading the first Oregon LGBTQ business/places listed on the National Register.