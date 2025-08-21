Josh Groban’s Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education Set For October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Find Your Light Foundation has announced the annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education featuring Josh Groban and Friends will take place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 in the famous Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. This will be an unforgettable evening celebrating the vital role that arts education plays in the health and well-being of our nation’s youth.

This year alone, the Find Your Light Foundation has supported nearly 200 arts education organizations in 33 states, enabled 300,000 youth access to arts education, donated $1.25 Million to arts education, and tirelessly advocated for arts education programs where they are needed most.

Hosted by Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban, this special Benefit Concert will honor the beloved Sesame Street, and the celebrated authors of the book Your Brain on Art, Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross.

​"At a time when the arts need our help more than ever, I'm thrilled to be hosting the Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education again this year," shared Josh Groban. "I have such deep respect for the incredible organizations across the country that deliver arts programs to students that benefit from it the most. This special Concert will help us raise crucial funds to keep them thriving.” Groban added, “​I​'m so grateful to have so many talented friends and icons join me on stage to make this a truly one-of-a-kind evening and look forward to welcoming guests who are passionate about ensuring that young students receive the life-changing benefits of an arts education.​"

“At Sesame Workshop, we know that cultivating curiosity and creativity in children from an early age is essential to foster a positive sense of self and lifelong love of learning,” says Sal Perez, Executive Producer of Sesame Street. “We’re thrilled to receive the Find Your Light Award in recognition of our ongoing commitment to meeting children and families where they are, inspiring and empowering the next generation through joyful, engaging, educational content that keeps kids learning, laughing, and singing along.”

Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross said, “we are deeply honored to receive the Find Your Light Arts for Healing Award. This recognition underscores the vital importance of the neuroarts—where science and the arts meet to heal, inspire, and transform lives. Now more than ever, we must champion artistic expression, especially for our youth, as a powerful tool for health, learning, and overall well-being. The future depends on nurturing not just intellect, but imagination, emotion, and connection—and the arts are essential to that work.”

The evening will feature performances and appearances by Groban, Ben Folds, Jordan Fisher, Norah Jones, Maleah Joi Moon, Terence Blanchard, Tiler Peck, Emmet Cohen, Ernie and Elmo from Sesame Street, and many more.

Tickets to the Benefit Concert start at $250 and will be available through the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office beginning Friday, August 22, 2025. A Gala VIP reception will precede the concert in the Ertegun Ballroom at JALC for Sponsors and Patrons. Philanthropic sponsorship inquiries for the Reception and Benefit Concert can be directed to info@fylf.org. For more information, see HERE.