Josh Groban Releases 'Harmony Deluxe' Today

Global superstar and Tony nominee Josh Groban has released Harmony Deluxe, today via Reprise Records.

The brand new deluxe edition is an expansion of his ninth studio album, Harmony, originally released in November 2020. The record features six additional renditions of timeless classics, including "Nature Boy" (written by eden ahbez and performed by Nat King Cole, a GRAMMY Hall of Fame recipient); "April Come She Will" (written by Paul Simon and performed by Simon & Garfunkel); and a special guest performance from acclaimed German artist Helene Fischer performing with Groban on "I'll Stand By You" (written by Chrissie Hynde, Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg and performed by The Pretenders). Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of Josh and Helene's recording process of "I'll Stand By You" from opposite corners of the world HERE.

Earlier this month, Groban released the music video for his latest single, "Angels." The music video was shot in LA and directed by Gus Black (Sheryl Crow, Phoebe Bridgers, Gary Clark Jr.) and captures the beauty of love and human connection. Watch it now HERE. Groban also performed a very special, intimate concert on Valentine's Day that was live streamed directly to fans in 83 countries around the world.

This week, Josh appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and also 92Y Talks where he spoke with The New York Times' writer Michael Paulson about his experience recording Harmony during the pandemic, his work in film and television, the Broadway debut that earned him a Tony nomination, and how he sees music and the arts in a post-pandemic world.

Listen here: