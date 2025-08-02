Josh Gad Tests Negative for COVID, But Still Out of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After announcing that he tested positive for COVID just a few days ago, Josh Gad took to social media again to say that he has just tested negative. The caption of the post read, "Paxlovid you did good kid. Even if you made my mouth taste like I've been making out with the Tinman for a month."

John Stamos, who replaced Gad in the role of King Herod in the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar concert staging after his originally positive test, will still perform in the production.

"Rarely have I had the opportunity to witness up close such profound brilliance and artistry," he writes. "I am truly bummed that I will not be able to perform this evening with this cast. But I am so excited for all of you to witness firsthand what I have been fortunate and honored enough to experience over the past three weeks."

Gad is best known for voicing the beloved snowman Olaf in Disney’s Frozen franchise, originating the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, and portraying LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. Gad will next be seen in A Tree Fell in the Woods, starring opposite Alexandra Daddario and Daveed Diggs.

This new production sees Jesus Christ Superstar returning to its rock roots, featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer and Tony and Grammy award winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. The production also includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Emilio Sosa, projection designer Peter Negrini, lighting designers Tyler Lambert-Perkins and Tyler Glover, sound designer Jonathan Burke, and hair and makeup designer Brandi Strona, with casting by The Telsey Office.



A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless work that explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas