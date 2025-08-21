Jordan Fisher and More to Join Josh Groban's FIND YOUR LIGHT Benefit Concert

Audio brought to you by:

The annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education featuring Josh Groban and Friends will take place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 in the famous Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. This will be an unforgettable evening celebrating the vital role that arts education plays in the health and well-being of our nation’s youth.

This year alone, the Find Your Light Foundation has supported nearly 200 arts education organizations in 33 states, enabled 300,000 youth access to arts education, donated $1.25 Million to arts education, and tirelessly advocated for arts education programs where they are needed most.

Hosted by Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban, this special Benefit Concert will honor the beloved Sesame Street, and the celebrated authors of the book Your Brain on Art, Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross.

The evening will feature performances and appearances by Groban, Ben Folds, Jordan Fisher, Norah Jones, Maleah Joi Moon, Terence Blanchard, Tiler Peck, Emmet Cohen, Ernie and Elmo from Sesame Street, and many more.

Tickets to the Benefit Concert start at $250 and will be available through the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office beginning Friday, August 22, 2025. A Gala VIP reception will precede the concert in the Ertegun Ballroom at JALC for Sponsors and Patrons.

