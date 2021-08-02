Jordan Fisher, Adrienne Warren, Alex Brightman, and More Set For Elsie Fest 2021

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Elsie Fest, Broadway's outdoor music festival, will be back on August 29 at the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Now in its 6th year, the event was founded by Darren Criss and celebrates stars and songs from the stage and screen.

The lineup for the festival will include Jordan Fisher, Adrienne Warren, Barlow & Bear, and of course, Darren Criss, alongside special guests Kristin Maldonado and Alex Brightman.

Tickets for Elsie Fest go on sale tomorrow, August 3, at 10am ET. Presale begins tonight, August 2, at 11am ET.

Learn more at https://www.elsiefest.com/.

Elsie Fest is Broadway's outdoor music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen. Enjoy a glass of wine and singalong with your favorite performers as pop stars sing their favorite showtunes, and Broadway stars sing their favorite pop songs.

Some of the festival's past performers have included Lea Michele (Glee, Spring Awakening) Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Across The Universe), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Smash), Aaron Tveit (Grease: Live, Next To Normal), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Megan Hilty (Smash, Wicked), Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) , Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years), Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables) Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Les Miserables) Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things, The Lion King), Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella) Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Julie James (Sirius XM), and Seth Rudetsky (Sirius XM). Past festivals have been held at Central Park SummerStage, Pier 97, and the Ford Amphitheater on Coney Island.