Jon M. Chu to Direct SPLIT FICTION Adaptation Starring Sydney Sweeney

Jon M. Chu has taken on another new project. Variety reports that the director, known for helming the film version of In the Heights and the blockbuster two-part Wicked adaptation, is set to direct a movie adaptation of Split Fiction, the massively popular video game that was released only last month.

The movie will star Sydney Sweeney as either Zoe or Mio, the two main characters from the game. She will also executive produce the film, which has a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, writers of Zombieland and the Deadpool films.

The video game Split Fiction allows players to take on the roles of writers Mio and Zoe, two writers trapped in a simulation of their own imaginations after a high-tech attempt to steal their creative ideas goes badly wrong. The pair of strangers must learn to work together in order to escape with their memories and stories as they traverse through vibrant sci-fi and fantasy worlds. The game comes from developer Hazelight Studios.

Chu's most recent project, the first installment of the two-part Wicked adaptation, opened last November to rave reviews and huge box office success. The movie has since received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The second part, Wicked: For Good, will hit theaters on November 21, 2025. Chu's other upcoming projects include his film of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a biopic about pop star Britney Spears, and an animated musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Oh, the Places You'll Go!