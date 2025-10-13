Jon M. Chu Shares Update On JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Film Adaptation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Filmmaker Jon M. Chu, whose blockbuster musical sequel Wicked: For Good will hit theaters in November, has shared an update on his next major musical project: a feature-film version of Andew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The project is currently in development at Amazon Studios, with Chu set to direct.

Speaking during a panel at the London Film Festival 2025, Chu discussed the project, sharing, "I’m working on one that I feel like is something that I hold dear to my heart—Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” he said. “It’s my favorite show, but it’s a hard one to recognize for now or work out how to do it with the tone. But I love it so much, it’s so playful. I think we’ve cracked something in it that’s really cool.”

In a 2024 interview with CBR, Chu shared that developing the film is “like a dream,” adding: “Working with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice...that’s like a dream. We have some great things for that one. We’re still working on the script.”

The adaptation will reunite Chu with his In the Heights producing partner Scott Sanders, along with producer Mara Jacobs.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a family-friendly musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice based on the biblical story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis.

It follows Joseph, his father Jacob’s favorite son, who is gifted a dazzling multi-colored coat—sparking jealousy among his eleven brothers. Betrayed and sold into slavery in Egypt, Joseph endures hardship but rises to power by interpreting dreams for Pharaoh. Ultimately, he is reunited with his family in a story that blends humor, heart, and forgiveness, told through a mix of musical styles ranging from pop and rock to calypso and country.