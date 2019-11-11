Join Tenor and Bass Tuba Players for Holiday Sing Along at Merry Tuba Christmas at The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Join hundreds of tenor and bass tuba players for a holiday sing along at Merry Tuba Christmas at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, on Sunday, December 15th, from 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Tubists of all ages will line up under the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and fill the plaza with holiday classics.

The musicians, hailing from across the country, will be led by Chris Wilhjelm, conductor of the famous Goldman band. Conceived by tuba virtuoso Harvey Phillips to honor his teacher, the late William J. Bell (Born Christmas Day, 1902), the first Tuba Christmas was presented at Rockefeller Center in 1974, and conducted by Paul LaValle of Band of America fame. This unusual Christmas tradition takes place in over 200 cities around the world.

The event is free and open to the public.

DATE: Sunday, December 15

TIME: 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

PLACE: The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Plaza

49th and 50th streets between 5th and 6th avenues

Manhattan





