Join NYC PARKS@HOME For Virtual Park Tours, Meditation, Fitness, Art Classes And More!

NYC Parks has launched a new web and social media content series to promote mental and physical health for New Yorkers staying home to help stop the spread of virus. "Parks@Home" provides virtual opportunities for fitness; offers recreational and educational programming; and connects audiences to nature from the comfort of their homes.

"Right now, we're all dealing with a new reality of limited interactions with the world outside of our apartments," said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. "But while our worlds have become smaller, we are committed to bringing our 30,000 acres of green space and our countless free programs to you in your homes. Our new Parks@Home series features fun ways to still enjoy nature, fitness, education, and culture that NYC Parks offers--while you stay home. And, let's not forget, if you do make your way to a park, you must practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet between you and those you do not live with."

Parks is providing New Yorkers with unique opportunities to stay in shape and engage with the great outdoors via Parks@Home--on our website and across all social platforms.

Parks@Home feature schedule includes:

· Mondays: Motivational Fitness Videos (Motivation Monday)

· Tuesdays: Live with the Urban Park Rangers

· Wednesdays: Live Walk in a Park

· Thursdays: Arts & Culture with Public Programs

· Fridays: Meditation Moment

8 Ways You Can Enjoy NYC Parks From Home:

· Meet Every Single Street Tree, Virtually

· Watch LIVE as Hawk Family Grows Near Washington Square Park

· Watch Spring Blossom in Our Parks

· Take a Virtual Tour of Our Outdoor Museum

· Meet Your Wildest Neighbors While Practicing Social Distancing

· Celebrate Women's History Month

· Go Nuts for Squirrels

· Relive NYC's World's Fairs

Parks@Home via @NYCParks on social:

· 3/30 - Instagram Stories "Monday Motivation: Kitchen Workouts" - https://www.instagram.com/stories/nycparks/

· 3/27 - Twitter " You can enjoy NYC parks from home!" - https://twitter.com/nycparks/status/1243587708674547713?s=21

· 3/26 - Live tour Arsenal Gallery exhibit tour: "The Gleaner's Song" by Alice Momm - https://twitter.com/nycparks/status/1243239187114938368?s=12