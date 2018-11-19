John Leguizamo to Direct and Star in CRITICAL THINKING with Rachel Bay Jones

John Leguizamo is set to direct and star in the indie film "Critical Thinking" alongside Rachel Bay Jones, according to Deadline.

Also starring in the film are Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who next appears in Paramount's standalone Bumblebee film, and Michael K. Williams.

The film is a true story, set in 1998, of how a group of disparate kids from a working-class barrio west of downtown Miami are brought together by their inspirational chess coach, Mario Martinez (Leguizamo), at Miami Jackson High School to become the first inner city school to win the U.S. National Chess Championship.

Co-starring are Angel Curiel (Pose), William Hochman (Paterno), Jeffry Battista (Mi Familia Perfecta), and Corwin Tuggles (Detachment).

The film, which begins shooting in Miami this month, is produced by Scott Rosenfelt with Carla Berkowitz and Harvey Chaplin serving as executive producers. UTA Independent Film Group is handling worldwide rights.

Read the original article on Deadline.

Related Articles