Joel Grey is Auctioning CABARET Costumes, Props, and More

Several pieces from Joel Grey's personal collection, including costumes, Cabaret memorabilia, and more, are being auctioned off. The auction, titled "Master of Ceremonies: The Joel Grey Collection", is being hosted by Freeman’s | Hindman auction house.

Highlights from the collection include three 16MM film reels from Cabaret, Boris Aronson's original stage rendering for Cabaret, Grey’s Black Lacquer Yamaha Upright Piano, several Cabaret props and costume pieces, original Al Hirschfeld art, books, and more.

The auction will take place online on June 20 at HindmanAuctions.com.

Joel Grey originated the role of the Master of Ceremonies in the musical Cabaret on Broadway and in Bob Fosse's 1972 film adaptation. He won an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award for his performances in the Cabaret stage musical and film.