Joe Iconis, George Salazar, Teal Wicks & More to Take Part in Two River Theater Event

Theater enthusiasts are invited to join Two River Theater Founder and Event Chair Joan Rechnitz on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in celebrating the launch of the 'Dias/Hurst New Musical Fund' in honor of Two River Theater's outgoing leaders John Dias, Artistic Director, and Michael Hurst, Managing Director.

The special evening will include a VIP cocktail hour at 6pm, followed by a 7PM showcase featuring songs selected from the past 11 years of extraordinary musical productions during Dias and Hurst's tenure at Two River Theater. The featured performers include Joe Iconis (Be More Chill and Love in Hate Nation), Daniel K. Isaac (Ballad of Little Jo at Two River Theater, The Chinese Lady at the Public), Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation at Two River Theater), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill, Ballad of Little Jo, and Songbird at Two River Theater, King Kong on Broadway), George Salazar (Be More Chill on Broadway and at Two River Theater), Emerson Mae Smith (Love in Hate Nation at Two River Theater), Murphy Taylor Smith(Elektrik), Teal Wicks (Ballad of Little Jo at Two River Theater, The Cher Show on Broadway), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill on Broadway) and Maria Wirries (Broadway Tour of Dear Evan Hansen). The Musical Director is Eliza Randall, Director John Simpkins and Stage Manager Megan Smith.

At 8:30pm a sponsored dinner and live appeal will take place. Funds raised during the appeal will benefit The Dias/Hurst New Musical Fund, enabling Two River to continue commissioning exciting new musical productions for many years to come.

Two River Theater Founder and Event Chair Joan Rechnitz remarks, "I am forever grateful to John Dias and Michael Hurst for their stellar leadership of Two River Theater. For more than a decade, they have made an indelible impact on our community and the national theater landscape - fulfilling Bob's and my vision to create a world-class theater in Red Bank. I am thrilled to celebrate their tenure with our devoted supporters and artists and establish the Dias/Hurst New Musical Fund in their honor."

One of the most acclaimed non-profit regional theater companies in the area, Two River Theater was named one of the country's top "10 great places to see a play" by USA Today in 2019. In addition to staging beloved classics, Two River Theater is dedicated to cultivating the theater classics of the future by producing world premiere productions and commissioning the most exciting contemporary theater talents to bring their work to Two River Theater's two stage spaces. The commissioning and development program was greatly enlarged under the eleven-year leadership of Dias and Hurst, leading to the success of world premiere musicals including Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation, In This House, A Wind in the Willows Christmas,Pamela's First Musical and more.

VIP and Sponsor dinner tickets are sold out, but a limited number of $70 performance only tickets are still on sale at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. All proceeds benefit Two River's multiple programs to develop exciting new works that expand the canon of world theater!

EVENT HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

The safety of our patrons, staff and artists is our number one priority. As such, all audience members over the age of five will be required to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination before entering the theater. In addition, patrons age 18 and over must present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. Children under five will not be permitted entrance at this time.

Audience members with exemptions must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of the performance time or a negative antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance time. No over-the-counter, at-home test results will be accepted.