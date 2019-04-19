Joe Bonamassa Comes To The Beacon Theatre

The Madison Square Garden Company and J&R Productions announced today that Joe Bonamassa will take the Beacon Theatre stage for three nights on Thursday, November 14; Friday, November 15; and Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26 at 10:00AM.

Joe Bonamassa is one of today's top live performers. His enthusiastic shows are one of the biggest parts of his career and a favorite for music lovers worldwide. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. He's on the road about 200 days out of the year, and when he's not on stage, he's fully committed to crafting the most intricate, diversified new music to share with his dedicated audiences and fans.

In 2018, Bonamassa achieved his 21st number one album on the Billboard Blues Chart with "Redemption," his most ambitious, barrier-breaking studio album yet. With over 30 albums to his credit, including studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart and with side projects Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party, the guitar sensation somehow always finds ways to reinvent his artistry.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00AM and will be available through Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008) and all Ticketmaster outlets. Tickets are available in person beginning Saturday, April 27 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.





