Joaquin Romaguera, Original Pirelli in SWEENEY TODD, Has Passed Away

The performer passed away on May 9, 2023.

According to an obituary in the New York Times, Broadway actor and tenor best known as the original Pirelli in Sweeney Todd, passed away on May 9, 2023.

Joaquin Fidel Romaguera was born on September 5, 1932 in Key West Florida. He performed regularly with the New York City Opera, originating the role of Professor Risselberg in Gian Carlo Menotti's The Most Important Man, and Pirelli in the original Broadway Production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He received a nomination Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for the 1987 Off-Broadway Production of Cole Porter's Gay Divorce. In 1987, he played Robinet in Theatre Off Park Off-Broadway production of the musical Mademoiselle Colombe. Other musical theatre roles include Mr. Lopez in Jerry Bock's Fiorello! at New York City Center Encores! and Magaldi in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita with Broadway Sacramento in 2000.

In 2004 he directed a production of Fiddler On The Roof for Island Opera Theatre in the Florida Keys.

The obituary states he "was a loving husband, father, grandfather, 'brother dear,' and uncle. A master storyteller and orator." Romaguera's partner, the Broadway hair designer Robert W. Cybula, died in 2000.



