Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Lady Gaga's Reaction the First Time He Sang for JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX

In a new interview, Joaquin Phoenix shared some details about the nature of his singing in the upcoming film Joker: Folie á Deux- including the reaction of his co-star Lady Gaga.

The actor told Empire magazine about his approach to the musical material required for his role as Arthur Fleck, which he reprises from the 2019 film in this sequel.

"It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes. Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio. He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song," Phoenix explained.

Though not a trained singer, he recalled his co-star Lady Gaga's reaction when he did sing in front award-winning artist for the first time. “I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting, and made me feel confident."

“Gaga was always very encouraging of just, ‘Go with what you feel, it’s fine’. For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be... uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting," Phoenix added.

Previous reports have indicated that the highly-anticipated sequel is essentially a jukebox musical, featuring at least 15 cover songs. One of the songs is reported to be “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical “The Band Wagon" and one or two original songs may be featured in the movie as well.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.

Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga, directs the screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver.

In the Batman canon, Harley Quinn (Gaga) begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the Arkham State Hospital.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.

