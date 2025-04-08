Joan Osborne to Perform at New York's Adler Hall in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In support of her forthcoming album Dylanology Live, which will be released on April 25th, acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Joan Osborne will be performing at Adler Hall in New York City on May 31st. Tickets are on sale now here.

Dylanology Live features eight captivating performances of Bob Dylan songs chosen by the Grammy-nominated singer, featuring special guests Amy Helm, Jackie Greene, and Robert Randolph. Osborne has also recently released a live, swinging blues rendition of Bob Dylan’s Rainy Day Women #12 & 35. Her sultry performance of the classic features special guest Jackie Green on organ. Listen to Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 below.

In 2017, Joan Osborne released the critically acclaimed album, Songs of Bob Dylan. Her creative and deeply soulful renditions of select Dylan material was an eye-opening moment in a celebrated career. Eight years after the beloved studio recording, Osborne’s exhilarating live performances offer even more expansive and artistic interpretations that exude passion, emotion and energy. Songs include “Spanish Harlem Incident,” “Buckets Of Rain,” “Masters Of War,” “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You,” and “High Water (For Charley Patton).”

Osborne has announced new tour dates and the first leg of the upcoming Dylanology Tour. The Dylanology dates will feature special guests Nicki Bluhm, Gail Ann Dorsey (David Bowie), Cindy Cashdollar (Bob Dylan, Van Morrison) and Anders Osborne. See a detailed list of dates below.

Throughout her three-decade, multi-Grammy nominated career, Joan Osborne has never been an artist confined to one space. She has shared the stage with artists ranging from Stevie Wonder and Mavis Staples to Bob Dylan and Lucinda Williams, and she continues to seamlessly blend into any genre. Osborne’s incredible voice always shines through her own songs, while she has also become one of her generation’s finest interpreters. Dylanology Live is yet another testament to her artistic range.

Joan Osborne Tour Dates

Featuring the songs of Bob Dylan and more

April 10 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Universal Preservation Hall

April 11 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main Street

April 12 – Turner Falls, MA – Shea Theater Arts Center

April 17 – Buffalo, NY – Kleinhans Music Hall

April 18 – Rochester, NY – JCC Hart Theater

April 25 & 26 – New Orleans, LA – Café Istanbul

Performs Dylanology with Special Guests

May 29 – Westerly, RI – United Theater *

May 31 – New York, NY – Adler Hall *

June 1 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre @ Capitol Center for the Arts *

June 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Lecture Hall #

June 4 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre #

June 6 – Rahway, NJ – Union County PAC #

June 7 – Beverly, MA – Cabot Theater #

June 8 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall #

* with special guests Nicki Bluhm, Gail Ann Dorsey & Cindy Cashdollar