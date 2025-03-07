Jin Ha and Laura Donnelly Join Season Two of Apple TV+'s SUGAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two Broadway alums have joined the cast of Apple TV+'s Sugar, the popular noir thriller series starring Colin Farrell as the titular detective. According to Deadline, Jin Ha, who was seen on off-Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are, will play an unnamed boxer in the series. Tony-nominee Laura Donnelly is also set to appear as a woman who is "immune" to Sugar's characteristic appeal. Tony Dalton, of Better Call Saul fame, has also joined the cast.

The ensemble cast for the first season included Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez. After the events of season one, season two will see Sugar find himself back in Los Angeles taking on another missing person’s case, as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister.

Jin Ha was recently seen onscreen in season four of Only Murders in the Building and also stars in the Apple TV+ series Pachinko. He made his Broadway debut with M. Butterfly and also appearece as Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

Laura Donnelly was most recently on Broadway in the 2024 production of Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California. She also appeared in The River and reprised her role as Caitlin Carney in the Broadway transfer of The Ferryman, for which she received a Tony nomination.