Jessie Mueller and James Monroe Iglehart Lead Studio Cast Recording Of THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, Available Now!

Tony Award winners Jessie Mueller (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Waitress, The Minutes) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), lead the brand-new studio cast recording of the beloved holiday musical, THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, now available on all major digital music platforms.

Written by John Reeger and Julie Shannon and inspired by a true story, The Christmas Schooner is the heartwarming holiday story of the first Christmas tree ship, and the family who risked their lives to fill Chicago with the Christmas spirit. This critically acclaimed musical features a powerfully moving story and an exquisite score of both original music and traditional holiday favorites. A timely and stirring tale of love and loss, The Christmas Schooner reminds us of tradition, family and responsibility.

"I have known and loved this music for years," Mueller said. "I have been blessed to know its book writer, John Reeger, all of my life, and when he approached me about doing this new studio album, I was so honored. I'm thrilled that a new generation will get to know Julie Shannon's music, highlighted by Ian Weinberger's gorgeous new orchestrations and this incredible cast. Plus, I'm a bit of a Christmas nut, so this show gets me every time! It was healing to gather in a room again with such talented artists after such a long time. To make music! In the same room! My heart was full."

Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me), a long-time supporter of the musical, proclaims, "The Christmas Schooner is a moving, joyous celebration of the importance of tradition. Julie Shannon's rich, melodic score is inspired -- and that's a word I rarely use."

The Christmas Schooner Studio Cast Recording features an all-star Broadway cast, including Joel Hatch (Come From Away), Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton), John Edwards (MJ), Deon'te Goodman (Hamilton), Patricia Noonan (Death Takes A Holiday), Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton), Robert Pendilla (Kinky Boots), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days), and newcomer Vedant Ramesh.

The album, which features new orchestrations by Ian Weinberger, is produced by Bill Geller Productions, Bill Geller, Angie Teo, Ian Weinberger, Zachary Baer and Jillian Robbins, and is mastered by Roberta Giel. Scott Weinstein serves as director for the project.

The Christmas Schooner is available for licensing through Music Theatre International.

THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER: Studio Cast Recording is available on all major digital music platforms. Learn more about the album and the musical at www.TheChristmasSchooner.com.