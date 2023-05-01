Jessica Phillips, Analise Scarpaci & Jennifer Fouché to Lead BORN COUNTRY Industry Reading

On May 5, 2023, Mara Burros Sandler (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Gun and Powder, Rock of Ages) from Be Forward Productions will present an industry reading of Born Country, a new musical with music from chart-topping country artists and a book by Eric Holmes (The Good Fight, With(out) Her) and Erin Holmes (Hey, Beautiful). The presentation will be directed by Kenneth Ferrone (The Wanderer, SpongeBob SquarePants, Grease: Live) with music supervision and arrangements by Britt Bonney (Once Upon A One More Time, Camelot) and music direction and additional arrangements by Geoffrey Ko (The Notebook, Be More Chill, Galileo). Caitlin McNeilage will serve as Executive Producer. The presentation is invitation only.

About Born Country

Louisa plans a summer adventure in Nashville so that her daughter Gemma can take her shot at becoming a Country Star. However, when Louisa starts to get more attention than Gemma, her own teenage dreams are given a second chance. As Louisa begins to rediscover herself, she fears that following her heart will mean leaving her family behind. Born Country is a celebration of mothers and daughters, marriages and forgotten dreams that cleverly incorporates the most exciting Top 40 Country hits in recent memory.

CAST - Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda), Jennifer Fouché (Chicago, POTUS), Asa Somers (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill, Dash & Lily), J (Wild Party, Songs For a New World), Ken Wulf Clark (Shucked), Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand, Once), Gaelen Gilliland (Kinky Boots, Spongebob Squarepants), Bre Jackson (Six, The Book of Mormon), and Dion Simmons Grier (Stardust Road).