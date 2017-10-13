Jesse Tyler Ferguson Joins Jordan Harrison's LOG CABIN Off-Broadway

Playwrights Horizons announced today that stage and screen star Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family," Fully Committed, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) has joined the cast of LOG CABIN, the world premiere of a new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist JorDan Harrison (Marjorie Prime, Maple and Vine, Doris to Darlene at Playwrights; "Orange Is the New Black").

Directed by Tony Award and Obie Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Clybourne Park, The Qualms at Playwrights; Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, the upcoming The Parisian Woman), LOG CABIN will be the sixth and final production of the theater company's current 2017/2018 Season.

The production will begin previews Friday, June 1, 2018 with an opening night set for Monday, June 25 at the company's Mainstage Theater (416 West 42nd Street). The limited engagement is currently scheduled to play through Sunday, July 15.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is well-known to television audiences for his work on the hit ABC comedy series "Modern Family," where his acclaimed performance as Mitchell Pritchett has earned him five Emmy Award nominations, among many other accolades. Equally at home on stage and screen, he is a two-time Drama Desk Award winner, having appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Fully Committed; Off-Broadway with Manhattan Theater Club, Second Stage and The Vineyard; and in five productions with Shakespeare in the Park. LOG CABIN marks his Playwrights Horizons debut.

Mr. Ferguson will play the protagonist, Ezra, in this ensemble-driven comedy. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

It's a faraway age of hope and inclusivity; in other words, it's 2015. When a tight-knit circle of married gays and lesbians - comfy in the new mainstream - see themselves through the eyes of their rakish transgender pal, it's clear that the march toward progress is anything but unified. With stinging satire and acute compassion, JorDan Harrison's pointed comedy charts the breakdown of empathy that happens when we think our rights are secure, revealing conservative hearts where you'd least expect.

The performance schedule for LOG CABIN will be Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7PM, Thursdays and Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 2:30 & 8PM and Sundays at 2:30 & 7:30 PM. Beginning Tuesday, May 8, single tickets may be purchased online via www.phnyc.org, by phone at (212) 279-4200 (Noon-8pm daily) and in person at the Ticket Central Box Office, 416 West 42nd Street (between Ninth & Tenth Avenues).

Currently playing on the Playwrights Horizons Peter Jay Sharp Theater is the critically-acclaimed world premiere of THE TREASURER, a Playwrights Horizons commissioned new play by Max Posner, directed by three-time Lortel Award winner David Cromer, featuring Marinda Anderson, Pun Bandhu, Tony Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Deanna Dunagan and Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Peter Friedman (now extended through November 5). Following THE TREASURER the Playwrights Horizons 2017/2018 Season will continue with MANKIND, the world premiere of a Playwrights Horizons commissioned new play written and directed by two-time Obie Award winner Robert O'Hara (December 2017); THIS FLAT EARTH, the world premiere of a new play by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (March 2018); DANCE NATION, the world premiere of a new play by Obie Award winner Clare Barron, directed by Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (April 2018); and LOG CABIN.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Ezra) currently stars as Mitchell Pritchett on the award-­winning ABC comedy "Modern Family." Now in its ninth season, the show has earned five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Ferguson has also received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and three People's Choice Award nominations for Favorite Comedic TV Actor on behalf of "Modern Family." A longstanding advocate for marriage equality, Ferguson co-founded Tie The Knot in 2012 with his husband, where they design limited edition bow ties with all the proceeds going to various organizations that fight for LGBTQ equality around the world. The theater has always been Ferguson's first love. Last year, he won the Drama Desk Award for Best Solo Performance for his 40-character turn in the Broadway production of Fully Committed. He made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as Chip in George C. Wolfe's revival of On The Town. He later went on to originate the role of Leaf Coneybear in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, Outstanding Ensemble Performance). He has worked extensively with New York Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park in such notable productions as The Merchant of Venice, The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors, where he performed alongside Al Pacino, Sam Waterston, Jesse L. Martin, Martha Plimpton, Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe. Other theater credits include world premieres of Christopher Shinn's Where Do We Live and Michael John LaChiusa's Little Fish, as well as Sir Robin in Spamalot and Leo Bloom in The Producers, both at the Hollywood Bowl.

JorDan Harrison's (Playwright) was a 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Marjorie Prime, which premiered at the Mark Taper Forum and had its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons. A film adaptation, directed by Michael Almereyda, debuted this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Jordan's play Maple and Vine premiered in the 2011 Humana Festival at Actors Theatre of Louisville and went on to productions at American Conservatory Theatre and Playwrights Horizons, among others. Jordan's other plays include The Grown-Up (Humana Festival), Doris to Darlene, a cautionary valentine (Playwrights Horizons), Amazons and Their Men (Clubbed Thumb), Act A Lady (Humana Festival), Finn in the Underworld (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Futura (Portland Center Stage/NAATCO), Kid-Simple (Humana Festival), Standing on Ceremony (Minetta Lane Theatre), The Museum Play (WET) and a musical, Suprema (O'Neill Music Theatre Conference), written with Daniel Zaitchik. Jordan is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Hodder Fellowship, the Horton Foote Prize, the Kesselring Prize, the Roe Green Award from Cleveland Play House, the Heideman Award, a Theater Masters Innovative Playwright Award, the Loewe Award for Musical Theater, Jerome and McKnight Fellowships, a NYSCA grant and a NEA/TCG Residency with The Empty Space Theater. His children's musical, The Flea and the Professor, won the Barrymore Award for Best Production after premiering at the Arden Theatre. A graduate of Stanford University and the Brown MFA program, Jordan is an alumnus of New Dramatists. He is an Affiliated Artist with Clubbed Thumb, The Civilians and The Playwrights' Center. Jordan is a writer and producer for the Netflix original series "Orange Is the New Black." His play, The Amateurs, will have its world premiere at The Vineyard in February.

Pam MacKinnon (Director). Upcoming: Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman (Broadway). Recent credits include Amélie (Broadway, Ahmanson Theatre, Berkeley Rep), David Mamet's China Doll (Broadway), Wendy Wasserstein's The Heidi Chronicles (Broadway), Bruce Norris' The Qualms (Playwrights Horizons, Steppenwolf), Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance (Broadway), Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Broadway, Arena Stage, Steppenwolf; Tony and Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critic Circle nomination), Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park (Broadway, Mark Taper, Playwrights Horizons; Obie Award, Tony and Lortel nominations) and Sarah Teem's When We Were Young and Unafraid (Manhattan Theatre Club). Pam is an alumna of the Drama League, the Women's Project and Lincoln Center Theater Directors Labs; an associate artist of the Roundabout Theater Company; board president of the Society Stage Directors and Choreographers; and board chair of the New York City downtown company Clubbed Thumb, dedicated to new American plays.

Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary American Playwrights, composers and lyricists and to the production of their new work. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tim Sanford and Managing Director Leslie Marcus, the theater company continues to encourage the new work of veteran writers while nurturing an emerging generation of theater artists. In its 45 years, Playwrights Horizons has presented the work of more than 400 writers and has received numerous awards and honors, including a special 2008 Drama Desk Award for "ongoing support to generations of theater artists and undiminished commitment to producing new work." Notable productions include six Pulitzer Prize winners - Annie Baker's The Flick(2013 Obie Award, 2013 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize), Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (2012 Tony Award, Best Play), Doug Wright's I Am My Own Wife (2004 Tony Award, Best Play), Wendy Wasserstein's The Heidi Chronicles (1989 Tony Award, Best Play), Alfred Uhry's Driving Miss Daisy and Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George - as well as Ms. Baker's Circle Mirror Transformation (three 2010 Obie Awards including Best New American Play); Lisa D'Amour's Detroit (2013 Obie Award, Best New American Play); Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale (2013 Lortel Award, Best Play); Kirsten Greenidge's Milk Like Sugar (2012 Obie Award); JorDan Harrison's Marjorie Prime (2015 Pulitzer finalist); Lucas Hnath's The Christians (2016 Obie Award, 2016 Outer Critics Circle Award, 2015 Kesselring Prize), Robert O'Hara's Bootycandy (two 2015 Obie Awards); Taylor Mac's Hir; Danai Gurira's Familiar, Anne Washburn's Mr. Burns, a post-electric play, Sarah Ruhl's Stage Kiss and Dead Man's Cell Phone; Gina Gionfriddo's Rapture, Blister, Burn; Dan LeFranc's The Big Meal; Amy Herzog's The Great God Pan and After the Revolution; Bathsheba Doran's Kin; Adam Bock's A Small Fire; Edward Albee's Me, Myself & I; Melissa James Gibson's This (2010 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist); Doug Wright, Scott Frankel and Michael Korie's Grey Gardens (three 2007 Tony Awards); Craig Lucas's Prayer For My Enemy and Small Tragedy (2004 Obie Award, Best American Play); Adam Rapp's Kindness; Lynn Nottage's Fabulation (2005 Obie Award for Playwriting); Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero; David Greenspan's She Stoops to Comedy (2003 Obie Award); Kirsten Childs's The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (2000 Obie Award); Richard Nelson and Shaun Davey's James Joyce's The Dead (2000 Tony Award, Best Book); Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins; William Finn's March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland; Christopher Durang's Betty's Summer Vacation and Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You; Richard Nelson's Goodnight Children Everywhere; Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once on This Island; Jon Robin Baitz's The Substance of Fire; Scott McPherson's Marvin's Room; A.R. Gurney's Later Life; Adam Guettel and Tina Landau's Floyd Collins; and Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Violet.

