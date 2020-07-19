Jerry Mitchell Will Host 'Raise You Up' Online Charity Concert Featuring Billy Porter, Harvey Fierstein, and More

Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and West End performer Jed Berry will host Raise You Up, a streamed charity cabaret starring 'Angels' in lockdown from all over the world, raising money for Acting for Others, Black Ticket Project, Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Broadway Cares.

The free event is available for 24 hours from 9pm GMT/4pm EST on Sunday 26th July at jedberry.com and features appearances from Billy Porter, Harvey Fierstein, J. Harrison Ghee and a global cast of Angels, with editing by Bruno Collins.

The stream offers fans the opportunity to have questions answered by performers and to take part in a pop quiz that accompanies the performances. Viewers are encouraged to join the Angels for the premiere and tweet along using #RaiseYouUp.

