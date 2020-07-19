Jerry Mitchell Will Host 'Raise You Up' Online Charity Concert Featuring Billy Porter, Harvey Fierstein, and More
Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and West End performer Jed Berry will host Raise You Up, a streamed charity cabaret starring 'Angels' in lockdown from all over the world, raising money for Acting for Others, Black Ticket Project, Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Broadway Cares.
The free event is available for 24 hours from 9pm GMT/4pm EST on Sunday 26th July at jedberry.com and features appearances from Billy Porter, Harvey Fierstein, J. Harrison Ghee and a global cast of Angels, with editing by Bruno Collins.
The stream offers fans the opportunity to have questions answered by performers and to take part in a pop quiz that accompanies the performances. Viewers are encouraged to join the Angels for the premiere and tweet along using #RaiseYouUp.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
FROZEN West End Announces New Dates and Additional Casting
The West End premiere of Disney's Frozen has announced new start dates and a slew of additional cast members!...
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
R&H Movie Night to Feature CINDERELLA Starring Julie Andrews
R&H Movie Night will continue on Friday, July 24 with a live viewing party of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the classic 1957 film starring Acade...
Bill Timms, Noted Broadway Talent Agent, Has Passed Away at 62
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a man whose name may have never appeared on a credits page, but whose presence had a pronounced impact ...
VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Josh Groban and More Join Bernadette Peters for 22nd Annual BROADWAY BARKS
The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, aptly titled 'Broadway Barks Across America' for the 2020 season ...