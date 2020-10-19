Jerry Mitchell, Sergio Trujillo and More Raise Over $10,000 Towards Flipping the Senate; Join the Next Event on 10/25
The next FLIP IT event will take place on October 25th and feature classes with Charlotte d'Amboise, Valarie Pettiford, Brian Friedman and more.
FLIP IT springs from the profound notion that art and connection can be employed to make change. By taking class with their masterful choreographers and donating toward the cause, you too can help flip the Senate, and move our country toward a more equitable future. FLIP IT has partnered with SWING LEFT, which is an organization that helps Democrats win key elections.100% of your donations go directly to those democratic candidates that have the best chance of turning their seat blue.
The most recent event, which featured Jerry Mitchell, Sergio Trujillo, Ryan Heffington, Brian Friedman and more, raised over $10,000.
The next event takes place on October 25th!
See below for details:
10:15AM-10:45AM EST.
Community Warm Up
Troy Ogilvie
11:00AM-12:00PM EST.
Theater Dance
Charlotte d'Amboise
12:15PM-1:15PM EST.
Fosse
Valarie Pettiford
1:30PM-2:30PM EST.
Jazz
Edgar Godineaux
2:45PM-4:00PM EST.
Theater Dance &Talkback
Christopher Wheeldon & Dustin Layton
4:15PM-5:15PM EST.
Jazz
Dana Wilson
5:30PM-6:30PM EST.
Theater Dance
Dominique Kelley
6:45PM-7:45PM EST.
Jazz
Brian Friedman
SIGN UP HERE AT PERIDANCE
http://www.peridance.com/flip-it.cfm
DONATE HERE
https://swingleft.org/fundraise/dancetoflipit
