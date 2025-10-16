Jermaine Rowe To Host Live Album Recording And Caribbean Dance Party In Long Island City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning performer, writer, and theatre maker Jermaine Rowe will host a one-night-only Live Album Recording and Caribbean Dance Party on Thursday, November 8, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at T2Elevated Events in Long Island City, New York.

The event will feature a vibrant program of original music by Rowe, blending Caribbean folklore with powerful storytelling and contemporary artistry. The recording will bring together Broadway artists, musicians, and community voices for an evening celebrating healing, heritage, and connection through music.

Following the live recording, guests will join a Caribbean-themed dance party featuring DJGazatwin, co-sponsored by the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival. Attendees can dance, eat, and connect in a joyful celebration of shared culture and community.

“This project is about honoring the power of Caribbean stories — their rhythm, resilience, and beauty — while creating space for joy and connection,” said Rowe. “It’s both a celebration and a call to community.”

EVENT DETAILS

What: Live Album Recording + Caribbean Dance Party

Who: Jermaine Rowe, featuring Broadway artists and musical collaborators

When: Thursday, November 8, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: T2Elevated Events, 27-25 44th Dr, Long Island City, NY 11101

Tickets: Eventbrite – Jermaine Rowe Live

ABOUT Jermaine Rowe

Jermaine Rowe is a Jamaican-born actor, writer, and professor whose work spans Broadway, opera, film, and Original Theatre. He is the 2020 Connecticut Critics Circle Award recipient for his performance in Mlima’s Tale by Lynn Nottage at Westport Country Playhouse. His Broadway credits include The Lion King and Fela!, with additional appearances in Bwoy (Amazon Prime), Freedom (Netflix), and Fela! with National Theatre Live.

Rowe is also a professor at LaGuardia Community College, where he leads a mentorship program for young men of color pursuing theatre. His original works include The Children from the Blue Mountain, Solitary, Mom’s Eulogy, A Dream on an Island, and the forthcoming musical The Legend of the Rolling Calf.

This event continues Rowe’s mission to use Caribbean-American theatre and music as a platform for storytelling, healing, and cultural unity.