Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Jeremy Irons, Willem Dafoe and More Read From THE RIME OF THE ANCIENT MARINER
Jeremy Irons, Willem Dafoe and more are taking part in reading sections from Samuel Taylor Coleridge's epic 18th century poem "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner" in this new series presented by the Arts Institute at Plymouth University.
Watch below!
For more information visit: ancientmarinerbigread.com
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour Cast Performs 'Masquerade' for Andrew Lloyd Webber
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)