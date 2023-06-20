Jen Cody, Max Crumm & More to Star in SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse

Something Rotten! will run from June 23-July 9.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Jen Cody, Max Crumm & More to Star in SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse

 

  Sharon Playhouse will present the Playhouse premiere of the musical comedy Something Rotten by John O’Farrell,Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick from June 23-July 9.

Directed by Amy Griffin and choreographed by Justin Boccitto, with musical direction by Jacob Carll, the company is led by Jennifer Cody (Shrek, Disney's Princess and the Frog) as “Nostradamus,” Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!) as “Nigel Bottom,” Danny Drewes (Pretty Woman Nat’l Tour) as “Shakespeare” and Michael Santora (Million Dollar Quartet) as “Nick Bottom.” The cast also features Emily Esposito (Fame the Musical Nat’l Tour) as “Bea,” Melissa Goldberg as “Portia” and Dan Pivovar as Brother Jeremiah.

Rounding out the company are Jack Canevari, Niko Charney, Mackenzie Farrell, Jeffrey Konowitch, Emma Kops, TJ Kubler, Vincent Law, Michelle Lemon, Tyler Miranda, Molly Model, Ryan Palmer, Stephanie Eve Parker, Leeanna Rubin, Emma Simon, Joshua Spencer, Griffin Tomaino, and Xavier Turner. Joe Piserchio and Judy Bowman of Judy Bowman Casting, served as casting directors.

The 2023 Summer/Fall lineup will also include the iconic musical classic Oliver! by Lionel Bart (August 4-20); the timeless tale Our Town by Thornton Wilder (September 15-24); the clever, Broadway hit, The Lifespan Of A Fact by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell (Sept. 29-Oct. 15); and during the Summer, four undeniably fun youth theater productions: Peter and the Starcatcher, A Year With Frog and Toad, Kids, Disney’s Newsies JR., and Sharon Playhouse Stars.

The Playhouse leadership team, comprised of Artistic Director Carl Andress, Managing Director Rod Christensen, and Associate Artistic Director/Director of Education Michael Kevin Baldwin, stated: “Our shared goal is to make the Sharon Playhouse your destination for live theater and entertainment for audiences and artists alike. This extraordinary company proves that Something Rotten is something spectacular!”

For tickets and more information visit Click Here or call 860.364.7469 Ext. 201.




