Jelani Remy, Samantha Massell and More Will Go Head to Head in THE ULTIMATE 54 BELOW CHALLENGE

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club will present The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge on March 6, 2020, at 11:30pm.

Eight performers. One piano. No holds barred.

The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge is a new competition filled with audience participation that's a mix of cabaret performance, wet and wild game show, and a night of drinking and chaos in Broadway's favorite basement. The fun event returns after a crazy December first edition that resulted in Be More Chill's Lauren Marcus being crowned as champion. The night will boast some of Broadway's favorite performers as they go head to head and belt to belt for the title of "The Ultimate 54 Below Champion." The catch? They don't know what songs they're going to be singing, they don't know any of the twists being thrown at them, and the audience is the judge as to who will be crowned the winner! The crazy evening promises to provide an audience with things never seen before, where anything and everything can and will happen!

HQ Trivia's Anna Roisman will again serve as host of the crazy, cabaret show down extravaganza.

The 11:30pm event will feature Dan DeLuca (Newsies) Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE", Newsies), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), John Krause (Hadestown), Samantha Massell (Fiddler On The Roof), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls).

The evening will again be music directed by Ben Caplan and co-produced by Caplan and Jen Sandler.

The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday March 6th at 11:30pm. There is a $25-$50 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





