Jeffrey Wright And Octavia Spencer To Lead Tony Kushner DEATH OF A SALESMAN Film Adaptation

Deadline has reported that Tony Award-winner Jeffrey Wright and Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer will headline a new film adaptation of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, directed and co-adapted by Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency, Till) alongside Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner (Angels in America). The project will be produced by Focus Features and Amblin Entertainment,

Wright, a Tony Award-winner for his performance in the original Broadway production of Angels in America, will take on the monumental role of Willy Loman. Wright recently received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in American Fiction and is also a seven-time Emmy nominee..

Spencer, an Academy Award winner for The Help and a three-time nominee, will portray Linda Loman.

Kushner, whose Angels in America remains a defining work of the American stage, joins as both co-writer and producer. Chukwu, who made history at Sundance with Clemency, will helm the project.

Miller’s Death of a Salesman premiered on Broadway in 1949, winning both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. With its searing portrait of the American Dream unraveling, the play became one of the cornerstones of 20th-Century Theatre.

Legendary actors including Lee J. Cobb, Dustin Hoffman, Brian Dennehy, and Philip Seymour Hoffman have taken on the role of Willy Loman across stage and screen. The original 1951 film adaptation earned five Academy Award nominations, cementing its legacy.