Jeannette Bayardelle, N'Kenge, Lea DeLaria And More To Perform At Healing TREE Gala 2024

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) is hosting their 9th Annual, star-studded Gala in New York City (as well as live-streamed online) on Saturday, September 28th.

The in-person event is being held, for the third year in a row, at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003), a legendary, 1847 mansion, treasure of the Gilded Age and National Historic Landmark. The Gala begins at 7pm est, with VIP ticket holders arriving at 6pm est for a Private, Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception with Stars. Supporters unable to attend in person can view the live-stream at home on a Smart TV. Learn More and Get Tickets: healingtreenonprofit.org/gala.

This year's Gala will feature familiar faces from Broadway, film and television. The lineup includes Emmy- winner Lea DeLaria, Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee N'Kenge, Tony Nominee and Drama Desk Winner Jane Summerhays, Tony Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle and Theatre World Winner Kevin Kilner. Broadway's Ali Ewoldt, Jarran Muse and Paige Smallwood, as well as television's Annie Hägg (and her band The High Kicks) and Adam Irigoyen and Best-selling author Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D. are also set to perform and speak. Josh Kight will Music Direct. Healing TREE Founding Executive + Artistic Director Marissa Ghavami will also perform and is producing the event.

Support Healing TREE's life-saving work continuing another year by joining in this elegant evening featuring fantastic entertainment, delectable food and drinks, an exclusive auction, and a chance to learn first-hand about their transformative programs. All in-person tickets include a 3-course dinner and open bar. There will be a red carpet entrance and the attire is creative cocktail to black tie.

Tickets are $215 for General Admission and $265 for VIP Tickets (includes Private, Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception with Stars.) Donations are welcome for virtual tickets. There will also be an online auction from September 21st through the event. Items range from travel destinations, to coachings with Broadway performers, self care items, restaurant gift certificates, books and much more. Learn more and get tickets: healingtreenonprofit.org/gala.

Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) advocates healing from abuse and trauma rather than coping with the symptoms, in order to transform lives and, ultimately, society. They achieve this by providing trauma-focused resources and education and by producing and partnering with relevant film, television, and theatre, empowering the social change necessary to create a healing movement. To learn more about Healing TREE and the programming this Gala supports, please see: bit.ly/htlinkssheet2024.