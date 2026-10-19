Jazz Forum Unveils Upcoming Performances Featuring Miki Yamanaka, Chiara Izzi and More
The Tarrytown venue will present performances by Oscar Rossignoli, Steven Feifke and Teri Roiger through November 1.
Jazz Forum in Tarrytown, NY, has announced its upcoming performance schedule, featuring jazz pianist Miki Yamanaka on October 23, vocalist Chiara Izzi on October 25, and additional concerts through November 1, including a Steven Feifke album release performance and a celebration of Billy Strayhorn's music.
The upcoming lineup begins Friday, October 23, with New York-based pianist and composer Miki Yamanaka, who will perform at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Originally from Japan, Yamanaka has established herself on the New York jazz scene, performing alongside artists including Karrin Allyson. Her trio features Tyrone Allen II on bass and Jimmy Macbride on drums.
On Sunday, October 25, Italian-born vocalist Chiara Izzi will take the stage for performances at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Izzi received first prize at the 2011 Montreux Jazz Festival Vocal Competition, awarded by Quincy Jones, before relocating to New York in 2014. She has since performed at venues including Birdland, the Blue Note, Iridium and the Kennedy Center. Her composition "Circles of the Mind" received the 2020 Independent Music Award for Best Jazz Song with Vocals. She will be joined by Adam Birnbaum on piano, Evan Gregor on bass and Max Marsillo on drums.
The following weekend begins Friday, October 30, with pianist Oscar Rossignoli, joined by Martin Masakowski on bass and Peter Varnado on drums. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
On Saturday, October 31, pianist, composer and arranger Steven Feifke will present an album release performance, with sets at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The series continues Sunday, November 1, with Teri Roiger Celebrating the Music of Billy Strayhorn. The program will feature Roiger on vocals and piano alongside Pete Smith on guitar, John Menegon on bass and Matt Garrity on drums. Special guest David Hajdu, Strayhorn's biographer, will share stories about the composer during the performances, scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Jazz Forum is located at 1 Dixon Lane in Tarrytown, NY. The venue will be closed Saturday, October 24.
For tickets and additional information, visit the Jazz Forum website.
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