Jay Kane, TalentWorks NY Owner, Passes Away at 65

BroadwayWorld is saddened to reort the passing of Jay Kane, owner of the premier talent agency TalentWorks NY, He passed away on April 24, 2024 after a brief illness. He was 65 years old.

Jay was born in 1958, and grew up in Dayton, Ohio, the youngest child of Norma and Murray Kane. Jay attended New York University, majoring in theatre arts, and studied acting with Stella Adler. Upon graduation, he turned his focus to behind-the-scenes efforts in the theatre, working as a stage manager, director and even tried his hand at playwrighting. His work as a receptionist and assistant at the Tantleff Office in the late 1980s led to a successful career as a talent agent.

Working with Tantleff led to a long standing relationship with agent Alan Willig, where he thrived in the business. From there, he joined HWA Talent Agency, which merged with the Los Angeles firm TalentWorks. He worked at TalentWorks for more than two decades where he led the New York office, dedicating his prodigious abilities on finding new talent, and helping his roster to flourish in their careers, whether on stage, film or television.

Jay’s passions included travel, all aspects of the arts and a love for the city of New York, where he resided for nearly 50 years.

Jay is survived by a close, loving family: his sister Leslie, brother Scott, niece Nomi, and nephews Ben and Shmulik. He also leaves behind a group of devoted friends and associates upon whom Jay made an indelible impression.

A memorial celebration is planned for June 24, 2024 at MCC Theater, 511 W. 52nd Street, New York, NY, at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations could be made to the Entertainment Community Fund, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids or simply by taking someone to the theatre who otherwise would not be able to attend a performance.