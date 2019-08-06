Jason 'Sweet Tooth' Williams, Autumn Hurlbert Lead Reading of FRANKIE! The Musical

On Monday, August 19th Ashley Kate Adams (La Cage Aux Folles) of AKA Studio Productions will present a reading of FRANKIE! The Musical with Book, Music & Lyrics by teen prodigy Elise Marra and directed by Joe Barros (NY Theatre Barn).

The cast includes Jason "Sweet Tooth" Williams (Be More Chill), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Jenny Rose Baker (Fiddler on the Roof), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Delphi Borich (Cinderella), Gabrielle Mariella (The Visitor), James Callahan (Pippin), Audrey Belle Adams (Songs for a New World - The LEX), Peter Williams (35mm) and introducing Casey Keefe as Frankie.

Inspired by real life triumphs, Frankie is the heartening story of a teen lesbian struggling with her own coming of age while she is forced to stand in for her mentally checked-out mother. When a mysterious illness strikes Frankie, it impels the revival of her dreams.

Benjamin Weiss (The Lion King) will serve as music director and he will be joined by GRAMMY Award winning percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo. Casting for the reading is by Eisenberg/Beans Casting.

Elise Marra is a 16-year-old writer/composer from Michigan who plays six instruments. Elise (aka J.E. Bean) published two fictional novels by age 12 and completed her first musical at age 13. Since she has completed four original musicals and four original plays, including some live productions in Michigan. Elise has been working on Frankie! The Musical for a little over a year. When not writing, she can be found performing regional theater in Michigan, New York, and South Carolina. Elise is a proud student of Ashley Kate Adams at A Class Act NY, and of Joe Barros & Ben Wolfe's at SSTI.

The reading will begin at 6pm on Monday, August 19th at the Theatre at 244 Studios. 244 W. 54th St. 10th Floor. Please contact ashleykateadams@yahoo.com for reservations.





