Jason Robert Brown will Play London Concert with Cynthia Erivo Next March

Musical Theatre legend Jason Robert Brown comes to The London Palladium for one night only, in an unmissable concert spectacular in March 2024.

Jason is the ultimate multi-hyphenate – an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer as is best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including the generation-defining The Last Five Years, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, and the seminal Parade, winner of the 1999 Tony Award for Best Score and the 2023 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.

In this stunning concert, Jason will perform selections from his groundbreaking compositions, joined by very special guest Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo.

Erivo will be playing Elphaba in the big-screen, two-part adaptation of Wicked from next December. On stage, she wowed in the hit revival of The Color Purple, first seen at the Menier Chocolate Factory before transferring to Broadway.