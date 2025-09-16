Jason Isbell Sets Two Nights at Radio City Music Hall in February 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a successful tour in support of his latest album Foxes in the Snow, Jason Isbell has announced two shows at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall in February; on Friday, February 20th Jason will perform a solo set and on Saturday, February 21st he’ll be joined by his band the 400 Unit. Opening acts are Shelby Lynne (20th) and Alejandro Escovedo (22nd). Tickets on sale at 10 am ET this Friday, September 19 HERE.

A six-time GRAMMY winner, Isbell is one of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation. The solo acoustic Foxes in the Snow was released on his own Southeastern Records in March. He last played Radio City Music Hall to a sold out house in February of 2024, in support of his double GRAMMY winning album Weathervanes.

Isbell reissued Something More Than Free via his own Southeastern Records in July to celebrate ten years of the critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-winning studio album. The newly remastered edition comes replete with updated mixes and a previously unreleased B-side “Should I Go Missing.” The reissued album is out now on all streaming services; LP and CD versions will be available on Friday, October 3.

Isbell’s homegrown festival, Shoalsfest, takes place in Florence, Alabama on October 11th and 12th. This year’s lineup includes Jackson Browne, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Dan Penn, Spooner Oldham and more. His annual Ryman Auditorium residency begins October 16th.

Tour Dates

October 11 - 12: Florence, AL - ShoalsFest *

October 16: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

October 17: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium !

October 18: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium "

October 23: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium <

October 24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ~

October 25: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium >

November 7: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

February 20, 2026: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall +

February 21, 2026: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall #

March 4, 2026: Iowa City, IA - Hancher Auditorium

March 13 - 20, 2026: Miami, FL - Cayamo Cruise

April 24, 2026: Miramar Beach, FL - Sun, Sand, and Soul =

* w/ Jackson Browne, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, & more

^ w/ Nuçi’s Space Camp Amped Program featuring Women in STEM

! w/ Forget Me Nots

" w/ ORF (Otis Redding Foundation) Allstars

< w/ Wright Middle School Mariachi Ensemble

~ w/ Nashville School of the Arts

> w/ LOVEUnited

+ Jason Isbell Solo w/ Shelby Lynne

# w/ Alejandro Escovedo

= w/ Drive-By Truckers, Elles Bailey

Photo Credit: Christy Bush