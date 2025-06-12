Jason Danieley Will Direct Ahrens and Flaherty Revue at Barrington Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barrington Stage Company has announced the world premiere of Something Beautiful: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty, an exhilarating new concert event celebrating the music of Tony Award-winning songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Performances will take place at the Boyd-Quinson Theater (30 Union Street) from August 28 to 31.

Conceived and directed by acclaimed Broadway performer Jason Danieley (BSC’s A Little Night Music), Something Beautiful offers a reimagined journey through the rich and emotionally resonant songbook of Ahrens and Flaherty. Featuring stirring new orchestrations and arrangements by Sam Davis, the production brings together a powerhouse cast: Tony Award nominee Elizabeth A. Davis (Once), BSC alum Paula Gaurdier, Broadway favorite and BSC Associate Artist Alan H. Green, and Nathan Salstone (Broadway: Sweeney Todd; world premiere Knoxville).

The first-ever official presentation of their work will be a concert of reimagined songs from their shows Ragtime, Once on This Island, My Favorite Year and more.

“Something Beautiful is a perfect reflection of the kind of work we’re excited to champion at Barrington Stage—boldly theatrical, emotionally resonant, and musically rich,” said Alan Paul. “Lynn and Stephen have created some of the most moving and memorable songs in the American musical theatre canon, and this concert honors their legacy while offering a fresh, contemporary perspective. It’s a thrilling centerpiece to our season, celebrating the power of storytelling through song. Something Beautiful marks the first time they have given permission to a celebration of their work. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the birth of something people have been clamoring for decades.”

"Brand-new musical arrangements by Sam Davis, performed by a six-piece band and a cast of four dynamic singer/actor/musicians, create a unique sonic palette that invites the audience to experience their songs in a fresh and reimagined way,” said Jason Danieley. “This special concert event marks the first step in developing a fully realized stage production. It features both well-known songs and lesser-known gems from the writers’ catalog, showcasing the extraordinary breadth of one of Broadway’s greatest songwriting teams."