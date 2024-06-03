Janis Paige, Original Star of THE PAJAMA GAME, Dies At Age 101

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Theatre and film actress Janis Paige has passed away at the age of 101.

Janis Paige was an actress of stage and screen. Born Donna Mae Tjaden in 1922 in Tacoma, Washington, Paige was singing in public from the age of 5 in local amateur shows.

After being discovered at the Hollywood Canteen, Paige began co-starring in the 1940s in movie musicals. Her film credits include Two Gals and a Guy (1951), Silk Stockings (1957) from co-stars Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse and Please Don't Eat the Daisies (1960) opposite Doris Day.

In 1954, Janis was cast as Babe in the Broadway musical classic The Pajama Game opposite John Raitt. Her other Broadway credits include turns in the original Broadway casts of Mame as a replacement in the title role, Remains To Be Seen, Here's Love, and Alone Together.

She has also appeared in regional productions of Annie Get Your Gun, Margo Channing in Applause, Mama Rose in Gypsy and Adelaide in Guys and Dolls. She also toured successfully as a cabaret singer.

Janis' television appearances include It's Always Jan (1955-56), All in the Family, Columbo (1972), The Love Boat (1978) and The Rockford Files (1978), Trapper John, M.D., General Hospital and Santa Barbara.