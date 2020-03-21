James V. Hatch, Archivist of Black Theater, Has Passed Away at 91

The New York Times has reported that James V. Hatch, a historian of black theater passed away on Feb 14. Hatch, with his wife Camille Billops, created a large archive of interviews with black actors, singers, writers and artists.

According the article, Hatch's son, Dion said the cause of death was Alzheimer's disease.

Read the full story HERE.

Hatch was a professor who taught English and theater at City College for three decades. He was also the author or co-author of more than a dozen books, including "The Roots of African American Drama: An Anthology of Early Plays, 1858-1938" (1990), which he edited with Leo Hamalian, and "Sorrow Is the Only Faithful One: The Life of Owen Dodson" (1993), about the black poet and playwright.

Professor Hatch joined the City College faculty in 1965 and became an expert in the history of black theater. He met his wife in the early 60's while collaborating on a musical, Fly Blackbird, which addressed race relations and civil rights. Billops was the stepsister of a member of the Los Angeles cast.

Check out the full story HERE.





