James Monroe Iglehart Joins Moondrunk's 'Late Comet' Concert Tonight at 54 Below

"The Late Comet" series at Feinstein's/54 Below continues with Ashley Perez Flanagan & Moondrunk with special guests, including Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, tonight, November 4, at 11:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Ashley Perez Flanagan and her band Moondrunk make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut featuring original music from their debut album Lunacy, classic covers, and their signature freestyle rap finale. Moondrunk's fusion of folk, pop, and hip hop has earned them audiences at Carnegie Hall, Joe's Pub, and notable venues from New York to California.

Flanagan (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Prometheus Bound) will be joined by bandmates Andrew Bancroft (Freestyle Love Supreme), Yair Evnine (Waitress, Lady Rizo) and some wildly talented special guests. Come get Moondrunk with us!

Featuring:

- James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award Winner, Aladdin, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme)

- Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan (Freestyle Love Supreme)

- Arthur Lewis (Freestyle Love Supreme)

- Katrina Yaukey (The Great Comet)

- Billy Joe Kiessling (The Great Comet)

- Justin Carroll

- Mike Gordon

- Leslie Goshko

- Ben Moniz

This show is part of The Late Comet, a series of late-night shows featuring cast members of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Produced by Philip Romano. Visit www.54Below.com/comet for tickets and more information.

Watch a preview of Moondrunk in action below!

