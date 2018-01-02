Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Back at His Career - MIGHTY DUCKS, BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN, SUNDAY IN THE PARK and More

Jake Gyllenhaal made a colorful splash on Broadway when he led the gorgeous revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. He is, however, an actor with an extensive career behind him. Gyllenhaal stopped by The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast to reflect on his history in the entertainment business starting with his auditions at age 10 to his blockbuster hits today.

Gyllenhaal also highlights his experiences on stage saying when he feels "a profound gratitude for being able to be up there in front of an audience."

Listen here!

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.





