JIMMYS BLOG: Drew Sinnard- The Show's Over

This year, a record 86 high school students from across America participated in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the eleventh annual awards ceremony last night, June 24.

Jimmy Awards nominees prepared for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals.

BroadwayWorld has been bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Drew Sinnard- a nominee from the Nebraska High School Theater Academy. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of the Baker in Kearney High School's Into the Woods.

Watch Drew's final entry below and catch up on his first and second entries too!





