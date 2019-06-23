JIMMYS BLOG: Drew Sinnard- Advice from the Coaches!

This year, a record 86 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the eleventh annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 24.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts. Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Drew Sinnard- a nominee from the Nebraska High School Theater Academy. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of the Baker in Kearney High School's Into the Woods.

Watch Drew's second entry below and click here to watch his first!





