JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Japan Will Resume Performances on July 25

Theatre Orb in Japan's production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in concert will resume performances on Sunday, July 25.

This comes after the production was announced to be postponed indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test in the theater.

Jesus Christ Superstar began performances on July 12th, and was set to run through July 27th.

The cast includes Michael K. Lee as Jesus Christ, Ramin Karimloo as Judas Iscariot, Celinde Schoenmaker as Mary Magdalene, Masaaki Fujioka as King Herod, Hironobu Miyahara(LE VELVETS) as Caiaphas, Telly Leung as Peter, Robert Marien as Pontius Pilate, Hayato Kakizawa as Simon Zealotes, and Aaron Walpole as Annas.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and direction by Mark Stuart. The music director is Shigeru Yawata, and the set designer is Mirei Iwamoto.

For more information click here.