JERSEY BOYS Cancels Performances Through April 13

To comply with the order from the State of New York, Jersey Boys at New World Stages will not perform until April 13, 2020.

Those that purchased tickets for a performance between March 12, 2020 and April 12, 2020 should contact their point of purchase for ticket exchange and refund policies.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melroseand Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

For more information visit https://newworldstages.com/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You