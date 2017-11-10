It's a Happy Holiday! Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS National Tour Finds Cast

Broadway In Chicago and the producers of Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS have announced full casting for the North American Tour of Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS.

The stage adaptation of the beloved classic film is coming to Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) this holiday season. Bring your loved ones for a heart-warming celebration of Americana during a limited two-week engagement that runs Nov. 21 - Dec. 3, 2017.

The show will star Sean Montgomery as "Bob Wallace," Jeremy Benton as "Phil Davis," Kerry Conte as "Betty Haynes," and Kelly Sheehan as "Judy Haynes." Also featured are Karen Ziemba as "Martha Watson," Conrad John Schuck as "General Waverly," Gil Brady as "Ralph Sheldrake," Aaron Galligan-Stierle as "Mike Nulty," Cliff Bemis as "Ezekiel Foster," and Makayla Joy Connolly and Bella Yantis as "Susan Waverly."

Rounding out the cast are Kelly Skidmore Black, Stephanie Brooks, Darien Crago, Laurie Difilippo, Sarah Fagan, Drew Humphrey, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Matthew Kilgore, Brianna Latrash, Ann-Ngaire Martin, Danny Mchugh, Chris McNiff, Bryan Charles Moore, Kristyn Pope, Sean Quinn, and Chelsea Williams.

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS tells the story of two showbiz buddies putting on a show in a picturesque Vermont inn, and finding their perfect mates in the bargain. Full of dancing, romance, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including "Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep," "Happy Holiday," "Sisters," "Blue Skies," and the unforgettable title song, "White Christmas," Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS promises to be a merry and bright experience for the entire family!

The creative team for the National Tour includes Randy Skinner, direction and choreography; David Ives and Paul Blake, book; Anna Louizos, set design; Kenneth Foy, set adaptation; Carrie Robbins, costumes; Ken Billington, lighting design; Keith Caggiano, sound design; Larry Blank, orchestrations; Bruce Pomahac, vocal and additional arrangements; Michael Horsley, music direction; Binder Casting/Jay Binder, CSA, casting. The original Broadway production was directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Randy Skinner.

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS is produced by Work Light Productions, whose other credits include the current touring productions of Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella,Motown the Musical, Something Rotten, and the upcoming tour of Clue.

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, and is based upon the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama, and Melvin Frank.

For more information on Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, visit www.whitechristmasthemusical.com.

Individual tickets for Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at the Cadillac Palace Theatre range from $18-$100 with a select number of premium seats available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710. Tickets are available at all Broadway In Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000 and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Sean Montgomery (Bob Wallace) Broadway: Groundhog Day (Original Broadway Cast), Matilda. National Tours: Mary Poppins, 9 to 5. Regional Theatre: Muny, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Baltimore Center Stage, Atlanta Theatre of the Stars. Member Of AEA And Sag-AFTRA. Training: University of Cincinnati CCM. Thank you to CGF Talent, Randy Skinner and Work Light. For more information visit:Www.Sean-Montgomery.Com Follow: @Seandmontgomery

Kerry Conte (Betty Haynes) National Tour: Mary Poppins (Winifred Banks). Pre-Broadway: Roman Holiday. Off-Broadway: Lady, Be Good! (City Center Encores!); To Life! An Evening with Sheldon Harnick (92nd St Y); The Irish and How They Got That Way, Meet Me In St. Louis, Ernest in Love, A Child's Christmas in Wales (Irish Rep); A World To Win, Housewives' Cantata (York Theatre). Regional: M. Fair Lady (Eliza), Mary Poppins (Mary) at Theatre By The Sea/North Shore MT,Hello, Dolly! (Irene) at MT Wichita, Brigadoon (Fiona) at New London Barn, Muny, Surflight.

Jeremy Benton (Phil Davis) Most recently, Jeremy received an Astaire Award nomination for his Off-Broadway portrayal of "Bob Hope" in CAGNEY THE MUSICAL. Favorite performances include Billy Lawlor in 42ND STREET (Broadway-opposite Shirley Jones), Billy Crocker in ANYTHING GOES (National Tour-opposite Rachel York), Wally Winston in ANIMAL CRACKERS (Denver Center/Tap Choreographer), Kenneth Gibson in CALL ME MADAM (Lyric Theatre-opposite Beth Leavel), and THE PRODUCERS MOVIE (Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick). Love to MJM! Check out: www.jeremybenton.net

Kelly Sheehan (Judy Haynes) Kelly is thrilled to once again travel with White Christmas spreading holiday cheer across the country! Broadway: 42nd Street (Lorraine), Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Ens (08 & 09). Favorite regional credits include, Dream Laurey, Oklahoma, Sheila, A Chorus Line, Girl in Green, Singing in the Rain, and Flossie, On the Town. Favorite TV credit includes dancing next to James Corden on the 2016 Tony Awards! Thanks Randy, Jay, Nancy, Steve, Michael, and my generous parents. And love to my handsome boyfriend Bryan!

Conrad John Schuck (General Waverly). Broadway: Annie with Sarah Jessica Parker, Annie Get Your Gun with Reba and Nice Work If You Can Get It with Matthew Broderick. London: The Caine Mutiny with Charleton Heston. Film: M*A*S*H (Painless), Star Trek IV & VI(Klingon Ambassador), Outrageous Fortune with Bette Midler and Woody Allen's Curse of the Jade Scorpion. TV: Sgt. Enright in McMillan and Wife with Rock Hudson and recent guest roles in Law and Order and Law and Order SVU.

Karen Ziemba (Martha Watson) received the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in CONTACT at Lincoln Center Theatre. For some of her other Broadway, off-Broadway and national appearances she's garnered three Tony Award nominations, the Drama Desk, the Outer Critics Circle, and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Award. Select theatre credits: PRINCE OF BROADWAY, STEEL PIER, CURTAINS, SWEENEY TODD, NEVER GONNA DANCE, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, CRAZY FOR YOU, HELLO DOLLY!, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION. TV: The Good Wife, Madam Secretary, Law and Order, C.I/S.V.U., The Kennedy Center Honors, and PBS' Great Performances.

Gil Brady (Ralph Sheldrake, u/s Bob Wallace) "Shear Madness" (Off-Broadway and The Kennedy Center), "National Pastime" (Playwrights Horizons). Regional: "Baskerville" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (Syracuse Stage); "Mamma Mia" (Capital Rep); "Outside Mullingar," "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" and "Spamalot (Florida Studio Theatre); "Grease" (Fulton Theatre); "Around The World in 80 Days" (Theatresquared); National Tour of "Annie." TV: "My Affair..." (Lifetime Movie Network), "All My Children," and "Law and Order: SVU." www.Gil-Brady.com

MAKAYLA JOY CONNOLLY (Susan Waverly) is extremely excited to be debuting in her first Broadway National Tour in White Christmas. Recent credits: Off-Broadway Annie (Annie) & Solo Cabaret, Engeman Theater Gypsy, Little Mermaid (Flounder) Seussical (JoJo), Carnegie Hall, National Anthem-USS Intrepid, Long Islands Got Talent Top Finalist, NY Yankee Commercial. Many thanks to L'il Angels Unlimited, Innovative Artists, Work Light productions, her amazing coaches & supportive family for believing in her! www.makaylaconnolly.com

BELLA YANTIS (Susan Waverly) National Tour Debut! Favorite credits: Horizon Theater, Atlanta; Madeline's Christmas (Madeline), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Annie (Annie), Suessical the Musical (JoJo). Special thanks to Randy Skinner, WLP, Rochelle Shulman of RKS Management, Binder Casting and family and friends for their support. More than anything Bella would like to thank God for this special opportunity, she is beyond thrilled for this experience!

Aaron Galligan-Stierle (Mike Nulty, Sheldrake u/s) 2nd year White Christmas. Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera (Monsieur Andre), Ragtime (Henry Ford), and The Grinch (Papa Who). Regional: Utah Shakespeare Festival (7 seasons), Kennedy Center, Papermill Playhouse, TUTS, Finger Lakes Music Theater, Maine State Music Theater, and many more. Executive Producer for feature film "Ruin Me." Works additionally as a director and professional audition coach. BFA Shenandoah (Musical Theater) MFA Penn State (Acting). Love to Shannon, Devin and Zoe. www.aarongs.com.

Cliff Bemis (Ezekiel, Snoring Man) Cliff Bemis originated the role of Ezekiel Foster in Irving Berlin's White Christmas, on Broadway. First National Tour;The Drowsy Chaperone. Regional theatres include LaJolla Playhouse, Papermill Playhouse, Cleveland Play House, Pasadena Playhouse. Films; Billy, Nancy Drew, World Trade Center, Au Pair II. TV; White Collar, Law and Order SVU, Dallas, and Cheers. He established the Cliff Bemis Music Theatre Scholarship at his alma mater, Baldwin Wallace University. Actor's Equity since 1968.

Kelly Black (Ensemble). Tours: White Christmas, 42nd Street (Asia Tour). Favorite Regional: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Ruth)-Paper Mill Playhouse, Mame (Pegeen Ryan), The Addams Family-Ogunquit Playhouse, Backwards In High Heels (Ginger Rogers), Love to Duce and Ruby

Stephanie Brooks (Ensemble) Tours: 42nd Street, Mamma Mia!, Ad Deum Dance Company, Apassionata. Regional: Mary Poppins, Swing!, Chicago(RCCL). Stephanie is the Co-Founder and Outreach Director of ALMA NYC. BFA University of Arizona. @sebrooks09 www.stephaniebrooks.org

Darien Crago (Ensemble) is delighted to be back with her 'White Christmas family' for a third season. Select Credits: Holiday Inn (Broadway), LADY, BE GOOD, PAINT YOUR WAGON (NYC Encores!). Thank you to Randy and love to my family.

Laurie Difilippo (Ensemble) Laurie Difilippo is thrilled and beyond grateful to be touring with this incredible cast and crew of IBWC. Favorite Credits: IBWC, Beauty and the Beast (Nat'l Tour), 42nd Street, Crazy For You, Sweet Charity.

Sarah Fagan (Ensemble) Tours: White Christmas, 42nd Street. Regional: Holiday Inn, Crazy For You, Anything Goes, Singin' in the Rain. Thanks to Randy, Binder, the IBWC team, my dance teachers, family, and Layne! OKCU grad. www.sarahfagandance.com.

Drew Humphrey (Ensemble) Drew Humphrey is excited to return to his IBWC family! Broadway: Irving White Christmas (Cast Recording); New York/Tours: Lady Be Good(Encores!), Of Thee I Sing(Encores!), 42nd Street (1st National).

Bryan Hunt THOMAS (Ensemble) Tours: Irving Berlin's White Christmas(Kennedy Center) and Billy Elliot. Regional: Alliance, Ahmanson, Goodspeed, MUNY, North Shore, Ogunquit Playhouse, Paper Mill, Westchester, Berskhire Theatre Festival. Thanks to CGF and Team Hunt. Love to Kelly!

Matthew J. Kilgore (Ensemble) IBWC Year 11!! Broadway: White Christmas. Off-Broadway: No, No, Nannette. Tours: CHICAGO, Fiddler on the Roof, Evita, J.C. Superstar, 42nd Street. TV: Smash. Thanks: Binder, Bloc, Randy, Mary, family, friends...especially Nick! www.matthewkilgore.net

Brianna Latrash (Ensemble) NOLA SLT: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Millie Dillmount); The Lexington Theatre Company: Legally Blonde (Brooke Wyndham), 42nd Street; Cincinnati Pops: The Music Man. BFA: CCM Musical Theatre. Thanks to family and CTG! To the Max. @briannalatrash

Danny Mchugh (Ensemble) is grateful to be back in Vermont for the holidays! National Tour: Rock of Ages (Drew), White Christmas (2016). Regional: Floyd Collins (Floyd), Cats (Rum Tum Tugger), Singin' In The Rain (Don). Love to Jess!

Chris McNiff (Ensemble) is SNOW excited to be back for his 2nd year of the IBWC Tour! National Tour: Memphis. Regional: Stages St. Louis, Arkansas Rep, Northern Stage. Thanks to Randy, Binder, and family! BFA: Elon University. @mcnriff

Ann Ngaire Martin (Mrs. Snoring Man, Sheldrake Secretary, Martha u/s) Broadway: Grease (Patti Simcox). Off Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey U/S), On the Swing Shift (Maisie). Regional: The Bridges of Madison County (Marge), Memphis (Gladys), Gypsy (Tessie). Tours: 2014 White Christmas, Annie (Lily).

Bryan Charles Moore (Ensemble) is a native of St. Paul, MN, and attended Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. Credits include - National Tours: White Christmas, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Regional: West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Rock of Ages.

Kristyn Pope (Rita, Ensemble, Dance Captain) is grateful for Randy, Binder, Worklight, and this wonderful opportunity! BA Psychology, Northwestern University. "I love you mom, my angel. You'll always be in my heart." PS 100Agape.

Sean Quinn (Swing, Asst. Dance Captain). Excited to return T. White Christmas! Regional: Papermill, North Shore, Gateway, Stages St Louis. Tours: Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Joseph...Dreamcoat and Cinderella starring Lea Salonga. For his family. S'agapo.

Chelsea Williams (Tessie, Ensemble, u/s Betty Haynes) Broadway: In Transit, Mamma Mia!. National Tours: Mamma Mia!. Other: Maine State Music Theatre, Lyric Stage Co. (Boston), Gloucester Stage. BFA Emerson College. Much love to Nancy, Binder, and the creative team. For more: @chelseawillyums

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 17 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining well up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, Oriental Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at The Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

