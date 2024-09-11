Items Signed by Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur & More to be Auctioned From the Estate of Jerry Herman

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Doyle will be auctioning property from the Estate of Jerry Herman, the legendary composer/lyricist of such iconic musicals as Hello Dolly!, Mame and La Cage aux Folles.

The upcoming Stage & Screen auction will feature over 100 lots from Mr. Herman's estate, including:

1995 Yamaha C7 Ebonized Grand Piano; 2010 Kennedy Center Honors and 1994 Hollywood Walk of Fame Award; Hirschfeld Print signed by Mame Stars Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur and Jane Connell; Props, Posters, Memorabilia, Awards, Silver, Furniture and much more. The auction will take place on Thursday, November 14.

Learn more about the action here.

About Jerry Herman

Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.