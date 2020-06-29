Israeli Artists Project Offers Summer Camp Alternative OMANUT BABAYIT - Arts at Home

The Israeli Artists Project (IAP) is offering the premiere OMANUT BABAYIT - Arts at Home summer program for all ages. From July 6th through August 28th, OMANUT BABAYIT will bring together online some of the best artists of the IAP community to share their skills and empower the next generation of artists, musicians, and actorswho are looking for a unique and creative experience this summer. www.OmanutBabayit.org

With over 60 unique courses and dozens of the most talented Israeli Artists, both in New York and Israel, participating as teachers in OMANUT BABAYIT, youth will have the opportunity to continue their arts education throughout the summer. OMANUT BABAYIT is a unique virtual summer "camp" opportunity for all students who are interested in the arts, as classes are available to children around the world.

OMANUT BABAYIT classes and workshops will be held virtually and are open for all ages and levels. Classes will be offered in both English and Hebrew and will cost between $15-25 per session. Sessions range from 45-120 minutes include:

Acting, improv, musical theater

Voice, singing, singer-songwriter

Dance - Tik Tok, River, Street Jazz

Hebrew - music, games, conversation

Music

Photography

Painting/Drawing

And much more

Please visit: www.OmanutBabayit.org or contact us at omanutbabayit@gmail.com for more information.

