Israeli Artists Project Offers Summer Camp Alternative OMANUT BABAYIT - Arts at Home
The Israeli Artists Project (IAP) is offering the premiere OMANUT BABAYIT - Arts at Home summer program for all ages. From July 6th through August 28th, OMANUT BABAYIT will bring together online some of the best artists of the IAP community to share their skills and empower the next generation of artists, musicians, and actorswho are looking for a unique and creative experience this summer. www.OmanutBabayit.org
With over 60 unique courses and dozens of the most talented Israeli Artists, both in New York and Israel, participating as teachers in OMANUT BABAYIT, youth will have the opportunity to continue their arts education throughout the summer. OMANUT BABAYIT is a unique virtual summer "camp" opportunity for all students who are interested in the arts, as classes are available to children around the world.
OMANUT BABAYIT classes and workshops will be held virtually and are open for all ages and levels. Classes will be offered in both English and Hebrew and will cost between $15-25 per session. Sessions range from 45-120 minutes include:
-
Acting, improv, musical theater
-
Voice, singing, singer-songwriter
-
Dance - Tik Tok, River, Street Jazz
-
Hebrew - music, games, conversation
-
Music
-
Photography
-
Painting/Drawing
-
And much more
Please visit: www.OmanutBabayit.org or contact us at omanutbabayit@gmail.com for more information.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Original Cast of RENT to Reunite for BROADWAY CELEBRATES PRIDE
Variety has reported that original cast members of Rent, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal, Wils...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON
Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...