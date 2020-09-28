Isabella Rossellini To Present Virtual Production SEX AND CONSEQUENCES
The show will stream live from Isabella's Mama Farm will also include videos from her award-winning series of shorts.
Actor Isabella Rossellini will star in an upcoming virtual performance, Sex & Consequences.
Sex & Consequences is a 40-minute comical but scientifically accurate show on biodiversity and the multiple ways animals reproduce and have "babies". It will be followed by a 20-minute Q+A with the viewers.
The show will stream live from Isabella's Mama Farm on Long Island and will also include videos from her award-winning series of shorts, Green Porno, Seduce Me and Mammas.
Isabella Rossellini has been seen in numerous films, including Blue Velvet, White Nights, Rodger Dodger, Cousins, Death Becomes Her, Fearless, Big Night, and Joy.
Ms. Rossellini holds a Master's degree in Animal Behavior and Conservation from Hunter College and has received a PhD Honoris Causa from the Science Faculty at University of Quebec at Montreal.
