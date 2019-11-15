Isabella Rossellini, Mary Bacon and Robert Creighton to Lead Industry Presentation of UP AND DOWN

Executive Producer, Jeremy Handelman / Off The Leash Productions, LLC with Times Sq Productions, LLC will present an invite-only, industry presentation of Stephen Lloyd Helper's Up and Down, starring Mary Bacon (Broadway: Rock and Roll, Arcadia), Robert Creighton (Broadway: Disney's FROZEN. NYC: Cagney) and Isabella Rossellini (Film: Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her). The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 21 and Friday, November 22 at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios (311 West 43rd Street).

Earl is a bit crazy. Okay, more than a bit. But you would be too if your wife was in a coma after falling off the cheap step ladder you bought. Luckily for the couple, Nurse Narella (Isabella Rossellini) brings care and pithy wisdom. But as Earl careens among a thousand emotions, can an enduring love ultimately keep Earl tethered between the ups and downs of a life he never expected? And what's it like to be in a coma anyway? Find out in this deeply affecting journey that is boldly original and rich with humor and heartache.

LLOYD HELPER is a playwright, director and producer in New York City and Sydney. He was the co-conceiver of Smokey Joe's Cafe which holds the record as the longest-running musical revue in Broadway history. His production of Fiddler On The Roof, for Jerome Robbins, was nominated for the Best Revival Tony Award. He will direct his play, A Sign Of The Times, at Ars Nova opening February 2020. He staged Follies in Concert at the Sydney Opera House and has created important works with Aboriginal collaborators. His production of Syncopation by Allan Knee is the most successful tour of a new play (44 theaters) across Australia and Stephen's original Cafe Rebetika! A Story of Passion, Defiance and the Greek Blues also toured there nationally. Educated at Yale (BA Directing/Playwriting), Stephen received a Certificate of Distinction for his work in the Multicultural Arts Professional Development Program at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. He began his career in New York assisting Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents and Richard Maltby, Jr..

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

